Viacom18 urges viewers to join in and #PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause.

In the wake of Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s appeal to practice social distancing and call for a Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Viacom18 has launched #PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause. campaign to urge viewers to pause, remember and appreciate efforts and contributions of all those who are providing essential services in the fight against COVID-19. Through this campaign, the media house aims to extend its support towards the Janta Curfew and pay tribute to medical, paramedical and all other professionals who have been providing round the clock support during this pandemic. The campaign will be live across Viacom18’s media assets.

“At Viacom18, we are deeply invested towards using our presence to create awareness around issues however large or small. The current health and social crisis has created unprecedented disruption at the national and global level. While constant efforts are being made by the Government to keep it in control, we would like to play a small role to amplify the message,” Sudhanshu Vats, group CEO and MD, Viacom18 said.

#PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause. campaign will be kickstarted by a 310 seconds ad which will air once on all Viacom18 channels simultaneously at 4:59:50 pm on March 22, 2020. Viacom18 further used its reach on its social media channels as well as on its OTT platform VOOT thus amplifying the message in the digital ecosystem.

Viacom18 Media Private Limited is media platform which aims at providing multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake, Viacom18 touches the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema. It is the parent company of over 20 channels including Colors, Colors Infinity, MTV India, MTV Beats, VH1, Nickelodeon India, Nick. Jr. India, among others.

