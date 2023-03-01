Viacom18 unveils ‘Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par’ campaign ahead of Women’s Premier League

Viacom18, the exclusive broadcast and digital partner of Women’s Premier League (WPL), raised the curtains on the league’s first-ever campaign, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par. The TVC has a celebratory air about it and opens by throwing caution to the wind on the arrival of brazenly bold cricketers who will leave a mark during the WPL, making them household names, and inspiring the next generation of cricket fans.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par celebrates the resilience, grit, and determination of every girl who wants to break new grounds through cricket. The peppy rap anthem emanates the fresh vibe of the WPL and the excitement that it is expected to spread across the country as the newest breeding ground for the next set of superstars.

The 360-degree campaign is live on Viacom18’s digital platforms and all network channels and will cover several traditional and digital consumer touchpoints.

“We conceptualized Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par being fully aware of the league’s potential and the mark that its inaugural campaign will leave behind,” said Viacom18 Sports Spokesperson. “We are committed to building the WPL as the world’s biggest women’s sporting league in the long term, and our campaign is an ode to that vision and our first step in that direction.”

Speaking about the creative process for developing the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said, “Our girls are bringing a powerful game to the WPL. Our campaign is a showcase of that, the immense potential of these players and their fierceness which will be unleashed at WPL, making them a household name across the gullies of India.”

The first match of the WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on 4th March. Viewers can catch all the live and non-live action on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, Sports18 Khel, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Tamil throughout the WPL from 4th – 26th March. Viacom18 will present all the action in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

