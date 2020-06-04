Viacom18 to relaunch Rishtey Cineplex

With Rishtey Cineplex’s relaunch, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio gaining a significant presence in the Hindi Movie space

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd on Thursday relaunched its movie channel Rishtey Cineplex. The relaunched channel will go live on June 5, 2020. Staying true to its brand promise ‘Filmein Must Hai’, the channel will air a slew of movies spanning across different genres and films dubbed in Hindi from regional markets. According to the company, the channel, with a library of over 500 movies, will be available on DD Freedish and soon after on major cable and DTH platforms.

“Relaunching after 15 months, Rishtey Cineplex, in its erstwhile avatar enjoyed immense popularity and was ranked number 1 amongst the top Hindi movie channels,” the company said in a statement. Targeted at HSM markets, Rishtey Cineplex aims to satiate the audience’s movie palette with a mix of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bhojpuri movies dubbed in Hindi. Strengthening its content repository, it will host a movie library of over 1500 hours, including more than 500 unique titles and plans to host two movie festivals and a premiere every month.

With Rishtey Cineplex’s relaunch, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio gaining a significant presence in the Hindi Movie space, with a unique set of movie catalogues for both COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Viacom18 Media Private Limited is media platform which aims at providing multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake, Viacom18 touches the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema. It is the parent company of over 20 channels including Colors, Colors Infinity, MTV India, MTV Beats, VH1, Nickelodeon India, Nick. Jr. India, among others.

Read Also: Will the crisis kill or spur the commission clique?

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: Why film production firms continue to struggle to resume shoot despite relaxation of norms

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook