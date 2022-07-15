Viacom18 Studios partners with HeyHey to launch NFT collection of ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Viacom18 Studios has collaborated with HeyHey!, an online platform to venture into the Web3 space. The film studio has also launched its NFT project, Shabaash Mithu NFTs, an NFT collection with HeyHey! as its technology partner.

NFT holders including audiences and enthusiasts will be allowed to claim their free NFTs that will allow them to be a part of the Shabaash Mithu NFT film club. The other set of NFTs that consumers can purchase will give buyers access to unlock offline experiences.

“Good storytelling makes for an immersive experience, and we are taking it one step further by layering digitally forward engagement avenues. Our partnership with HeyHey! to launch an NFT collection for Shabaash Mithu is a unique collaboration that will appeal to cricket enthusiasts and the digitally savvy audiences,” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said.

Previously, HeyHey! partnered with actress Sunny Leone for her ‘I Dream Of Sunny’ NFT collection and ‘The Olive Group of Restaurants’ ‘Oliverse’ to mint NFTs for them.

“NFT is the future of experiencing experiential engagement in the virtual world and has opened an infinite number of opportunities in building brand value. We believe that we will empower the fan base by providing a personalised and premium experience with our new-age Web 3.0 technology. Our technology experts have dedicated themselves to making the launch a success, and we believe that it will bring triumph for both HeyHey! and Viacom18 Studios in building a unison community,” Caleb Franklin, founder and CEO, HeyHey!, said.

HeyHey! helps connect fans with over 2,500 artists on its robust roster, ranging from famous Indian names such as Govinda, Amish Tripathi, Sharman Joshi, Evelyn Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, among others.

Viacom18 Studios is a motion picture studio, Some of the releases have been Andhadhun (2018), Padmaavat (2018), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017), Drishyam (2015), Gabbar is Back (2015), Margarita with a Straw (2015), Manjhi The Mountain Man (2015), Mary Kom (2014), Queen (2014), among others.