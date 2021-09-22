Viacom18 Studios partners with Dharma Productions

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months

Viacom18 Studios and production house Dharma Productions have announced their partnership to bring forth a slate of Hindi films to the big screen. As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on some of the most anticipated films such as the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Raj Mehta directed JugJugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, as well as Shashank Khaitan’s next featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months. Viacom18 has also acquired satellite rights for these films. “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions,” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said.

“In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it,” Karan Johar added.

For Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, the partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. “We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance,” Mehta added on the partnership.

