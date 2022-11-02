Viacom18 Sports unveils 10-year partnership to present SA20 exclusively

Viacom18 Sports has announced a 10-year partnership to exclusively present SA20, South Africa’s recently launched T20 league, in India. As per the company, SA20 and Viacom18 will work closely to grow and engage cricket fans in India. The six teams – Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban’s Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town are owned by groups that have teams across various global leagues including the Indian Premier League (IPL), the company stated.

The history and legacy of South African cricket and the popularity of South African cricketers make it a good proposition for cricket fans in India, Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports, said. “We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime time,” he added.

Additionally, Viacom18 announced that JioCinema will live-stream all the matches and offer curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be exclusively presented on JioCinema and Sports18 platforms from November 20 through December 18. According to company claims, the addition of the SA20 strengthens Viacom18’s portfolio which includes the Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP and BWF events.

