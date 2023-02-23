Viacom18 Sports to broadcast DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2023 quarter-finals onwards

Starting from the quarter-finals, Viacom18 Sports will broadcast the ongoing DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2023. This fifth edition of the ATP Challenger event can be watched live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The tournament features some of the top tennis players and will take place at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru, organized by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD, and JioCinema will telecast the tennis action from the event, which began on February 19 and will continue till Sunday.

DafaNews is the title sponsor for the tournament, which has attracted over 20 brands as sponsor partners, including ONGC, Indian Oil, Canara Bank, JSW Steel, KSMC, ACT Fibernet, Embassy REIT, Prestige, and Karnataka Tourism.

Sumit Nagal is the key attraction among the Indian players in singles, and the doubles event features two-time champion Ramkumar Ramanathan and reigning Wimbledon champion Max Purcell.

“The tournament is in its fifth year and we are keen to do something special and I am glad that we could ensure the broadcast of the tournament for the first time. And such exposure will help the tournament reach the next level of popularity,” said Sunil Yajaman, tournament director, DafaNews Bengaluru Open and joint secretary, KSLTA.

