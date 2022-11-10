Viacom18 Sports ropes in actor Ranveer Singh for the launch of its NBA ad campaign

Viacom18 Sports has launched its new ‘Morning Time is Baller Time’ ad campaign for the 2022-23 NBA season, featuring actor Ranveer Singh. As per the company, the ad film is streaming across all the company’s digital and social media platforms. The company stated that the film aims to celebrate the return of basketball on Sports18, across standard definition (SD), high definition (HD), MTC SD and HD, and JioCinema.

Viacom18 Sports provides NBA fans in India with unparalleled access to follow and watch their favourite teams and players in Hindi and English, Sunny Malik, business head – global content and media distribution, NBA India, said. “We look forward to continuing this collaboration as we engage both new and existing fans throughout the country and bring them closer to the game by offering a wide range of NBA programming to sports, lifestyle and youth audiences,” he added.

The film opens with Singh calling it a night with a rooster in tow. As the sun rays hit Singh’s face, the rooster cackles aloud, alarms go off, and he swiftly slips into his baller threads and sneakers to catch the NBA action, signalling ‘Morning Time Is Baller Time.’

Also Read: AB InBev’s Vineet Sharma on the company’s foray into premium whiskey market with Magnum Double Barrel

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

S