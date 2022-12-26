Viacom18 Sports named as official broadcast partner for fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra

the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, India’s premier tennis tournament. According to the company, the event will be available on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema.

Viacom18 Sports is strengthening its position as the home of sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy, Hursh Shrivastava, chief strategy officer, Viacom18 Sports, said. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build a sports network with a rich and diverse portfolio,” he added.

As per the company, The Tata Open Maharashtra will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw, it claimed.

