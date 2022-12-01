Viacom18 Sports announces partnership with Snapchat for FIFA World Cup 2022

Viacom 18 Sports has announced its partnership with Snap Inc for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. According to the company, the partnership will offer users a voice-activated augmented reality (AR) lens around the sports matches on Snapchat’s Discover platform. It further added that it will host sports content and game highlights from the tournament that will be available on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.

As Viacom18 Sports continue the presentation of the World Cup, it wanted to ensure that it not only keeps core fans engaged but also gives casual fans a compelling reason to keep following the FIFA World Cup action, Siddharth Sharma, head of content, Viacom18 Sports, said.”The partnership with Snap brings in innovations that will elevate the fan experience and enhance the engagement levels for the World Cup like never before.,” he added.

Additionally, the company added a voice-triggered fan lens that lets Snapchat-users support any of the 32 teams by simply saying the name of the country into the lens. It also includes gamified quiz lenses that allow non-football fans to engage with the tournament by testing their knowledge of football-related lifestyle trivia, it further claimed.

JioCinema, which is available to Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the matches and offers curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in five languages, namely, English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

