Viacom18 secures exclusive broadcasting rights for MotoGP in India

Viacom18 today announced a new rights deal that will see MotoGP exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18. The coverage will tip off with the Grand Premio de Portugal.

According to the company, the network will offer live presentations that will include practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

It is believed that the 11 teams, and 22 riders of MotoGP will arrive in India for the Grand Prix of India from September 22-24. Including the Moto2 and Moto3 races, the India round will feature 80 riders and 40 teams during the race weekend.

“MotoGP is one of the most dramatic racing events in the world and Indian sports fans are in for a treat as the series makes its historic debut in India this September,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “We look forward to giving sports fans in India the world’s best motorcycle racing show possible and widen our fanbase through our diversified offerings.”

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the promoters of the India race and the Broadcasting Rights licensee, shared, “We are confident that Viacom18 is the ideal partner to showcase the sport of MotoGP in India. Their extensive reach on both television and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of MotoGP in the country. The increased accessibility would help galvanise our youth and create a new generation of talented riders to represent our nation on the global stage.”

The addition of the MotoGP adds Viacom18 Sports’ portfolio of sporting events, including the TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Diamond League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™, NBA, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and select BWF events.

