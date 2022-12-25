Viacom18 secures an Injunction order against piracy for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023

Viacom18 has announced securing an Injunction order against various pirate websites and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for the T20 cricket league, the TATA IPL 2023. According to the company, this is the first time the tournament will be streamed digitally exclusively on Viacom18’s authorised platforms.

We are a nation where Cricket is nothing short of religion and the Indian Premier League has grown into one of the most anticipated sporting events over the years, Anil Lale, general counsel, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, said. “We at Viacom18 are going to be the exclusive digital broadcaster for IPL and this order will be a shield against bouncers from the pirates. In the recent past, we have been successful in procuring injunctive reliefs in various sports events like Road Safety World Series League, Diamond League, La Liga and the FIFA World Cup 2022,” he added.

In a commercial suit filed before the Madras High Court, Viacom18 Media Private Limited has stated that it secured an injunction order to protect the unauthorised digital streaming/ hosting/ downloading/ exhibiting/ transmitting of the Tata IPL 2023 as well as its player auction. While the main event is tentatively scheduled to be aired between 25th March 2023 to 20th May 2023, the player auction is scheduled to take place on 23rd December 2022.

