Viacom18 rolls out new sports channel Sports18

Viacom18 has launched its sports broadcasting channel Sports18. the network’s dedicated sports broadcasting channel. The pay-TV channel will be available in standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) and will offer an array of sports content in India. “Sports18 will strive to be India’s most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content,” Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports, said.

Sports18 will be the new home to premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Badminton World Federation (BWF) events. Moreover, the channel will provide viewers access to programming of international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, viewers will now be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18. Additionally, viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports via Viacom18’s video-on-demand platform Voot and JioTV.

The channel will come into effect at 6 pm on April 15, 2022.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is an entertainment network that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. The broadcaster is a joint venture of Network18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake.

Read Also: Ogilvy elevates Kunal Jeswani to group chief executive, Singapore and Malaysia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook