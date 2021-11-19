Viacom18 rolls out multi-platform campaign to promote Abu Dhabi T10 League

Abu Dhabi T10 league will start from November 19 on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and VOOT

Viacom18 has launched a high-impact 360-degree mix of marketing initiatives from November 15 to build up fanfare for Abu Dhabi T10 league. The network is driving communications on TV for the league across 50 channels in the movies, music, regional GECs and news genre along with a promotional plan for cable across Maharashtra and Gujarat market as well as collaboration with several DTH providers. Along with OOH hoardings across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai markets, the network also has a print ad plan underway.

Cricket and cinema are the two biggest pop culture influencers in India and with Abu Dhabi T10 League the network is co-opting the strength of its leading movie channels and the fandom of cricket, Sapangeet Rajwant, head, marketing and digital – Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 said. “Our aim will be to enhance the overall experience of viewers and reaching out to the mass, cricket-crazy audience in India to increase the fan base and popularise the event in the country. We have planned an extensive marketing initiative to scale the propensity of the biggest T10 cricket, thereby achieving our desired goals,” she added.

Moreover, the network is driving instream inventory and interstitial ads across social media, gaming apps and short video platforms, and placing GDN banners on cricket-focussed websites. While on radio, RJ mentions, spots and score updates have been planned with leading stations across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot markets.

Leveraging the digital outreach, carousel ads and push notifications will be driven across Jio platforms. On social media, push across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube is targeted towards reaching out to cricket and sports fans, as well as engagement, will be driven through hashtag challenges. Digital impact amplification will also be done through channels/platforms with Google products and a host of cricket websites.

Abu Dhabi T10 league will be aired on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and Voot. The eight teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations and include cricketing legends like Irfran Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwaye Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and many more.

Read Also: UP Election 2022: Political parties to go all gun blazing; to spend about Rs 8,000 crore in advertising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook