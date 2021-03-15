Viacom18 restructures its leadership team to bolster its digital and broadcast businesses

Palia will report to Gourav Rakshit while Ailawadi will be reporting to Rahul Joshi

Media and entertainment network Viacom18, on Monday, announced changes in its leadership team to focus on scaling and bolstering its digital and broadcast businesses. Driving the agenda of growing its digital subscription businesses, in his new role, Ferzad Palia will head all SVOD services (Voot Select and Voot Kids) and international expansion for Voot and will report to Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

The network’s youth, music and english entertainment business, will now be led by Anshul Ailawadi, erstwhile strategy and project management lead at the group CEO’s office. Ailawadi will be reporting to Rahul Joshi, managing director, Network18, in his new role.

Palia has led the growth of the network’s youth, music and english entertainment business for the past 16 years. More recently, he launched Voot Select that has already raced to add over one million subscribers within a year. He will now look to cohesively grow Viacom18’s SVoD and international digital businesses. Meanwhile, Ailawadi has played a key role in the growth of Viacom18 over the last six years.

Viacom18 forayed into digital subscription businesses in late 2019 with Voot Kids that was closely followed by Voot Select launched in March 2020. Voot Select recently reported acquiring over one million subscribers in its first year and though being a late entrant in the category it’s the fastest growing broadcaster-backed OTT service. Youth, music and english entertainment portfolio of Viacom18 consists of channels like MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity.

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd is a house of brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on-air, online, on-ground, in-shop and through cinema.

