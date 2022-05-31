Viacom18 pursues criminal action against piracy

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd has partnered with Maharashtra Cyber Crime Cell, Mumbai to fight against digital piracy and infringing usage of content. It is to be noted that the Cyber Crime Cell arrested Subhanjan Kayet for his involvement in the pirated websites/platform named Thop TV. He was accused for the development of software, technical manipulation, illegal streaming and telecasting the contents from Viacom18’s channels and its OTT platform – Voot.

“Special anti-piracy unit MIPCU (Maharashtra Intellectual property Crime Unit) arrested accused Subhanjan Samiran Kayet from Gobardanaga Harbra, 24 Paragana, West Bengal on May 22, 2022 as he appears to be the lead developer of the THOP TV app. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Sanjay Shintre, superintendent of police, Maharashtra Cyber, Mumbai, said.

He was produced before Esplanade Court on May 23, 2022 wherein the Court sent him to five days police custody considering the severity of the offence and upon request of the counsel appearing for the state. The Maharashtra Cyber Crime Cell has also frozen his bank account in which he has purportedly received the illegal proceeds of unlawful activities.

“It is important to make the message clear that operating or abetting a business of infringement is a serious offence which affects the creative community at large. The perpetrators will be found and brought before law,” Viacom18’s spokesperson stated.

