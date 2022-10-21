Viacom18 partners with Pernod Ricard and Wavemaker India for its latest Diwali campaign

Viacom18 has partnered with Pernod Ricard – Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water and Wavemaker India to celebrate Diwali. According to the company, the campaign videos have been jointly conceptualised and executed by Viacom18 and Wavemaker, and are being extensively marketed across platforms. The campaign features celebrities such as Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jay Dhudhane, Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Vishal Nikam.

The campaign is a beautiful rendition of friends coming together and celebrating Diwali with loved ones, Vivek Mohan Sharma, head (branded content), Viacom18, said. “Though the spirits are visibly low at the beginning, the mood lights up when a loved one comes in to share the joy. We are sure this fun-filled campaign will strike a chord and help the brand message be more conspicuous, leaving an impact on the audience,” he added.

The campaign captures these celebrities celebrating the festival of lights. It plays upon the familiar feeling of someone receiving a box of Soan Papdi as a rotational gift every year.

