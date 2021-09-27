Viacom18 names Rajaraman Sundaram as business head for Colors Tamil

Sundaram comes with over 20 years of industry experience in broadcast media

Viacom18 on Monday announced the appointment of Rajaraman Sundaram as business head for Colors Tamil. In his new role, Sundaram will be responsible for scaling up the overall business strategy and invigorating the operations of the channel, Viacom18 said in a statement. He will be reporting to Rajesh Iyer, head, regional entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujrati Clusters), Viacom18.

Sundaram comes with over 20 years of industry experience in broadcast media. A seasoned leader, he has held various roles including as the business head of Malayalam Cluster, Asianet Star Communications Pvt Ltd and as chief operating officer of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. He has also had astute credentials of leading teams at NDTV Imagine, STAR India and Vijay Television.

“Since launch of Colors Tamil, the channel has been on an exceptional journey – being the youngest challenger brand in a region that is known to be India’s most rewarding regional broadcast market. Having built a distinct identity for ourselves, we now look forward to kickstart the next phase of our growth. Raja, with his extensive experience across the entire value chain of broadcast entertainment, is aptly suited to lead Colors Tamil into its next phase,” Iyer said.

“I am elated to join the leadership team at Colors Tamil. Colors Tamil has been a pioneer in bringing breakthrough content that continue to engage and entertain Tamil viewers across the globe and I’m looking forward to strengthening the channel’s overall value proposition and drive it to greater heights,” Sundaram added.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is an entertainment network and a house of brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake, Viacom18 offers entertainment in India through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop as well as through cinema.

