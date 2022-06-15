Viacom18 invests in digital with IPL

Viacom18 has acquired the rights to digitally stream Indian Premier League IPL matches in the Indian sub-continent from 2023-27. Further, the broadcaster has won the India digital rights for a special package of 18 games in every season. Globally, Viacom18 has won television as well as digital rights in three out of five international territories, namely Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Caribbean, South Africa, Sub Saharan Africa, UK, Ireland and Continental Europe.

Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, Nita Ambani, director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said. “Sports entertain us, inspire us and bring us together. Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are – in every part of our country and around the world,” she added.

With an aim to establish itself as a leading digital media, entertainment and sports destination, Viacom18 outbid reputed broadcasters and digital companies in the BCCI held IPL media rights auction. Furthermore, Viacom18 has demonstrated that it is building the digital platforms of the future while continuing to strengthen traditional television broadcasting.

According to the company, IPL rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting destinations in the country after bagging a slew of sporting rights in soccer (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue1), badminton, tennis, and basketball (NBA).

It is to be noted that the broadcaster has acquired the digital rights package for the Indian sub-continent for Rs 50 crore per game while the special 18 matches package is worth Rs 33. 24 crore per game.



