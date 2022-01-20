Viacom18 forays into NFT space

Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster has announced the launch of NFT marketplace, Fullyfaltoonft.com

Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster is all set to step into the digital space of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the announcement of the NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com. The marketplace will go live on February 14, 2022, and offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualized and created by the team that brings to life brands such as MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central in India. “The global media and entertainment industry has recognised the power of NFTs. As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’,” Anshul Ailawadi, head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said.



“The brands that make our YME portfolio – MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction,” Ailawadi added.



The NFT marketplace has been set up by GuardianLink.io. In addition, creators and users on the marketplace will be provided with the safety benefits of GuardianLink.io’s anti-RIP NFT technology. The security layers have been set up to ensure security of minting, transferring and storing NFTs.



This move also marks the extension of the FullyFaltoo franchise that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles. Moreover, the exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from iconic pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra and will be up for auction across the globe.



“We are elated to work with Viacom18 to launch this NFT marketplace. As a technology framework ecosystem, Guardian has always been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest Marketplaces and most advanced creative NFTs in the space,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink.io, said.



Viacom18 has also planned to roll out an elaborate integrated marketing plan that will leverage the network’s presence on digital and linear TV. Along with focusing on attracting viewers to bid on the platform, the campaign will also aim at educating consumers about NFTs and digital collectibles.

