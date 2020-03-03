Viacom18 expands digital portfolio; launches Voot Select

Voot Select will have a content library of over 30 originals and global content through partnerships with International studios

Viacom18 has expanded its digital portfolio by launching Voot Select, its latest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, on Tuesday. According to the media company, all Viacom18’s fiction content on TV will be released on Voot Select 24 hours prior to its air time on television, meanwhile, the non-fiction content can be accessed on the platform, 15 – 30 minutes before its television airing. “Voot Select is our premium SVoD offering developed to cater to the growing connected TV audience. We’ve put together a compelling proposition and pushed the envelope with publishing content 24 hours before TV with original and international content. The launch of VOOT Select marks a key milestone in our journey to become a future-ready, pipe-agnostic storyteller,” Sudhanshu Vats, group CEO and MD, Viacom18, said.

Voot Select will have a content library of over 30 originals and global content through partnerships with International studios such as CBS, CBS All Access, Showtime, Fremantle, Endemol Shine, Chelsea TV, Arsenal TV, Real Madrid TV, BBC, Sony Pictures, among others. Moreover, it will house over 1500 movies and stream over 35 live TV channels. As per Vats, this is in line with the network’s aim of being platform agnostic and adopting content first strategy. “In a short span, Voot has already emerged as one of India’s largest OTT platforms with 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 100 billion watch minutes. With projections of aggressive growth in Fibre to Home, Viacom18 is ready to go Digital First,” he added.

For Ferzad Palia, head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, Voot Select has been carefully crafted and designed for today’s ‘on-demand’ generation.”With ad free, multi-screen access and a solid recommendation engine Voot Select will heighten entertainment experience for the subscribers,” he elaborated.

Voot Select will also showcase international daily talk shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Phil, Daily Mail TV, The Graham Norton Show, among others to serve the entertainment needs of today’s viewer. “Voot is the outcome of Viacom18’s vision to create a future ready digital business catering to the evolving digital entertainment needs of every Indian,” Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, stated.

