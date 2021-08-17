Viacom18 bags TV and digital rights for Abu Dhabi T10 series

The Abu Dhabi T10 will have eight participating teams, each representing a region from the subcontinent.

Viacom18 has bagged the exclusive TV and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10 series. The cricket series will premiere from November 19, 2021 live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio. The eight teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations. Facilitated by RISE Worldwide, Viacom18’s multi-year partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 series will have 90 minutes of cricketainment over 34 matches. The partnership is sanctioned by ICC and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board. Sporting events have always attracted a wide spectrum of audiences and we have been successfully experimenting with sports content on our network, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi mass entertainment and Kids TV network, Viacom 18 said. “The Abu Dhabi T10 collaboration is a bold step in further enhancing our sports content mix and we are hopeful it will help us expand our viewer and sponsor base,” she added.

“It is our vision and constant endeavour to present our viewers with an unmatched entertainment experience that doesn’t require an episodic commitment. Movies and sports fit this vision and in that sense are quite complementary as a varied content mix,” Rohan Lavsi, business head – Hindi movies cluster, Viacom18, stated.

The Abu Dhabi T10 league is a high intensity tournament that has created a niche and established its mark in the global sporting calendar. The format will have eight participating teams, each representing a region from the subcontinent. The team comprises Delhi Bulls, Pune Devils, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Qalandars, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi.

For Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket, broadcasting the Abu Dhabi T10 to homes in the Indian subcontinent on one of the leading television and streaming channels in the country makes this media agreement truly unique as global multi-platform viewership is a priority for us as a host destination partner.

Read Also: VC firms pump it up! Innoven Capital leads the pack followed by Sequoia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook