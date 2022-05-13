Viacom18 awards digital mandate to Sociowash for its music and English entertainment brands

Sociowash has won the digital mandate for Viacom18’s music and English entertainment brands. As part of the mandate, the agency will take over digital marketing responsibilities for the company’s music brands such as MTV Beats, VH1 and KaanPhod, English entertainment brands Colors Infinity and Comedy Central, and multiformat content destination Fully Faltoo YouTube channel, with NFT (Non-fungible Token) marketplace fullyfaltoonft.com. The accounts will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai branch, for all activities relating to the digital media promotions for the brands that form a part of the youth, music and English entertainment (YME) cluster of the company.

For Utsav Chaudhuri, marketing head, youth, music and English entertainment cluster, Viacom18, with a mix of multi-genre and multi-platform content, the company’s brands MTV Beats, Vh1, KaanPhod, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central represent pop-culture, and its new brand Fully Faltoo along with its NFT ecosystem will leverage the emerging pop-trends. “With Sociowash, we aim to strengthen our digital strategy for our content to reach and engage with the youth,” he said.

As per the company, Sociowash will be responsible for reinforcing each brand’s digital presence by conceptualising content that users can engage with daily. Additionally, the agency will work towards creating content that not only reiterates the vibe of the brands but also emphasises on creating content for its viewers. This partnership will serve to enhance the digital presence of the company’s music and English entertainment brands, multi format content destination Fully Faltoo YouTube channel and fullfaltoonft.com.

Sociowash believes in adding value to brands and maximising the digital footprint, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, stated. “After having done the same for the Viacom 18 network we are looking forward to having its YME cluster (select brands) on board with us. Creating strategies that will resonate with the target audience, while using marketing is what will help us and the company reach heights,” he added.

