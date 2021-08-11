Viacom18 appoints Viraj Raje as the head of programming for Colors Marathi

Prior to joining Colors Marathi, Viraj Raje has worked with Disney+Star India, Reliance – Big Productions, and as a freelance film director.

Viacom18 has appointed Viraj Raje as the head of programming for Colors Marathi. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing the channel’s content strategy and creative framework. Marathi entertainment, especially on television, caters to audiences with extremely varied preferences – connecting viewers in both urban metros as well as rural parts of the state, Ravish Kumar, head – regional entertainment (Kannada and Marathi clusters), Viacom18 said. “Colors Marathi has been paving the path for content that resonates with this diverse audience, bringing stories that are modern yet seeped into the culture of the land. Viraj Raje’s rich experience in the entertainment industry and knowledge about the pulse of the Marathi viewer will help us further enhance the channel’s footprint and bring delight to our audiences,” he added.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Raje has led creative teams across Marathi television and films. Prior to joining Colors Marathi, Viraj Raje has worked with Disney+Star India, Reliance – Big Productions, and as a freelance film director, wherein he has revolutionised the Marathi entertainment by creating novel and engaging content. “Content creators today need to be subservient to the fact that to captivate the audience’s interest, one needs to bring the right balance of novelty and mass appeal,” Viraj Raje, Head of Programming, Colors Marathi, said.

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd is a house of brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on-air, online, on-ground, in-shop and through cinema.

