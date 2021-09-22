Viacom18 appoints Vipul Nagar as business head for Colors Gujarati

Nagar has over 20 years of industry experience

Viacom18 has appointed Vipul Nagar as business head for Colors Gujarati. In his new role, Nagar will be responsible for managing the overall business and operations for Colors Gujarati and Colors Gujarati Cinema. He will be reporting to Rajesh Iyer, head, regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujrati Clusters), Viacom18.

Nagar has over 20 years of industry experience, as well as extensive knowledge and understanding of the Gujarati content ecosystem. In the past, he led programming for Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot at Radio Mirchi. Prior to joining Viacom18, he worked as senior vice president and national solutions director, Mirchi Brewery.

“Gujarat has a vibrant culture which is reflected in the variety of its entertainment landscape. The market has, of late, demonstrated an increasing appetite for homegrown content in the broadcast entertainment space and this provides us with a significant opportunity. As we look to build our presence amidst both our viewers and advertisers, with Vipul’s rich experience across the media and entertainment value chain, he is well poised to tap into the full potential of the market,” Iyer said.

According to Nagar, the Gujarati cinema and entertainment market provides plethora of opportunities and is known for its creative prowess for producing content that is engaging, fun and entertaining. Colors Gujarati and Colors Gujarati Cinema have an interesting legacy, he noted.

Viacom18 is a joint venture of TV18, which owns 51% stake, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake. The network offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. Colors Gujarati is the Gujarati general entertainment channel from the house of Viacom18.

