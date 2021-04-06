  • MORE MARKET STATS

Viacom18 appoints Sagnik Ghosh as business head – COLORS Bangla

April 6, 2021 5:51 PM

Prior to joining Viacom 18, Ghosh has worked with Star India as executive vice-president and business head, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies

Sagnik Ghosh has joined Viacom18 as business head of COLORS Bangla. Ghosh will be taking over from Rahul Chakravarti and will report to Rajesh Iyer, head – regional entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters) Viacom18. “The Bengali broadcast entertainment market provides considerable opportunities and is known for its creative prowess for producing content that is often taken to other markets,” Sagnik Ghosh said.

With over two decades of experience panning media and entertainment, advertising and BFSI industries, Ghosh had led Star Jalsha and Star Bharat to leadership positions in their respective markets and genres. Regional is an important growth driver for Viacom18 and West Bengal is an important market for Viacom18, Rajesh Iyer, head – regional entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters), Viacom18. “Sagnik Ghosh brings three important aspects to this role – his knowledge of the Bengali entertainment industry, his understanding of consumer preferences and his marketing expertise which cumulatively will dial up both the brand and the business.”

Prior to joining Viacom 18, Ghosh has worked with Star India as executive vice-president and business head, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies (Bengal Cluster). In the Hindi speaking market, Ghosh had led the brand revamp of Star Plus, and re-launched Life OK as Star Bharat. Prior to joining the media and entertainment industry, Ghosh worked with some of the top BFSI brands like Axis Bank, HSBC etc.

