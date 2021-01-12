Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as chief commercial officer

Gaur will be taking over from Utpal Das, who has been at Viacom18 for over seven years.

Media company Viacom18 has brought Kunal Gaur on board as chief commercial officer. Gaur will be taking over from Utpal Das, who has been at Viacom18 for over seven years. Das’s resignation will come into effect on March 31, 2021.

A chartered accountant by qualification, Kunal Gaur has over 19 years of experience across organisations like Star India, Netflix and PWC. Prior to joining Viacom18, Gaur was a part of the Netflix India’s leadership team in the capacity of director, production finance where he was instrumental in crafting budgeting strategies and leading production finance for all original series, film, non-fiction and documentaries.

Before Netflix, Gaur worked for over eight years with Star Network and was heading Commercial/ SCM function of Hotstar in 2015 for three years. Gaur is skilled in production finance, optimising spends, deal structuring, budget planning, streamlining business processes and agreement closures for Content acquisition, Commissioning original content, Talent management, Capex buying and IPR management, among others. In his new role, Kunal Gaur will be reporting into Rahul Joshi, MD, Network18.

Through the past 7. 5 years, Utpal Das has led the commercial, facilities and corporate services functions at Viacom18. He was instrumental in not only shaping and leading these functions but also towards building Viacom18 into one of India’s top media networks through his role as a key member of the company’s leadership team.

