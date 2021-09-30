Viacom18 appoints Jyoti Deshpande as CEO

Deshpande joins the company with over 27 years of experience in the media and entertainment business

Viacom18 on Thursday said it has appointed Jyoti Deshpande as chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect. In her new role, Deshpande will focus on bringing synergies across all of Reliance’s media interests and investments and further prepare the company to drive significant growth opportunities as the industry undergoes a digital transformation. She has already been serving on the boards of Network18 and investee companies Balaji Telefilms and Saavn Media.

Deshpande joins the company with over 27 years of experience in the media and entertainment business. She began her journey with Reliance Industries in 2018 as president, media platform and content. She joined the organisation after successfully building a leading media company and spearheading its entry into the OTT space. In the last three years at Reliance, she has leveraged her industry relationships to establish Jio Studios as a key player in the media value chain , Viacom18 said in a statement.

“Viacom18 is poised to grow as a truly integrated media company across broadcast, OTT and content studio business spanning general entertainment, movies and sports across languages. Given Jyoti’s rich experience in the media sector around content, distribution and monetisation across traditional and emerging platforms, we believe she is best placed to lead the company and its operations,” Adil Zainulbhai, chairman, Network18, said.

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd is a house of brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on-air, online, on-ground, in-shop and through cinema.

