Viacom18 appoints Chanpreet Arora as Business Head – AVOD, and Vineet Govil as CTO of Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Chanpreet Arora and Vineet Govil

Media company Viacom18 on Thursday appointed Chanpreet Arora as business head – AVOD (Voot), and Vineet Govil as chief technology officer at Viacom18 Digital Ventures. In her new role Chanpreet Arora will drive the AVOD business – VOOT and will be responsible for leading AVOD led partnerships that are key to VOOT’s overall growth. Vineet Govil will be responsible for strengthening the product’s tech play by offering a more seamless and immersive experience for consumers. The appointments come into effect immediately.

“While Chanpreet Arora is a recognised expert in the Indian media industry with an in-depth understanding and knowledge of the entire digital ecosystem, Vineet Govil is a domain expert and is recognised for building world class products through continuous technological innovations. Together with their exemplary leadership and ability to innovate, we are certain of taking Viacom18 Digital Ventures to greater heights,” Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said.

With close to two decades of experience, Chanpreet Arora has worked across strategy, revenue, partnerships and sales operations in media and digital brands. Prior to this, she was responsible for successfully launching VICE Media in India as its CEO and was also associated with The New York Times, Times Internet Limited, Buddh International Circuit – Formula One, India, and Ernst & Young in her previous roles. “My journey in the digital ecosystem has been enriching so far. I look forward to working with the team at Viacom18 to grow the business further and deliver significant value to our partners,” Chanpreet Arora, business head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, stated.

Prior to joining Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Vineet Govil was heading Sling Media Pvt Ltd’s (a subsidiary of DISH Network Inc, USA) India Development Centre as vice president. With over 26 years of experience in product and technology development across domains, Govil’s career spans across areas of Embedded Software, Multimedia Streaming (OTT), IoT and Wireless Telecom, Cloud and more. He was also a part of Sasken Technologies Ltd and ISRO Ahmedabad. “I look forward to working with the digital team on enhancing the platforms and hope to bring in some excitement from a viewers’ perspective. Streaming is all about experience and this is something we will work closely on to accelerate growth,” Vineet Govil, chief technology officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, commented.

Read Also: Viacom18 appoints Sagnik Ghosh as business head – COLORS Bangla

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook