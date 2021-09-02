Viacom18 appoints Aniket Joshi as business head for Colors Marathi

With over 17 years of experience, Aniket Joshi holds extensive experience in leading overall business.

Viacom18 has appointed Aniket Joshi as business head for Colors Marathi. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing the channel’s overall business strategy and operations. Prior to this, he led Sun Marathi as business head. Marathi broadcast entertainment has been on an upward journey across the board – be it fiction, non-fiction and even films, Ravish Kumar, head – regional entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18 said. “We at Colors Marathi have been on an exhilarating journey so far, strengthening our position amongst audiences and advertisers. Aniket Joshi has a strong background in planning and strategy and we are glad to have him on board, as Colors Marathi moves on to the next phase of growth,” he added. Joshi will be reporting to Ravish Kumar, head – regional entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18.

With over 17 years of experience, Aniket Joshi holds extensive experience in leading overall business, marketing, research and media planning with organisations like Zee Marathi and Mindshare. “The Marathi television ecosystem is rapidly evolving to create a unique confluence of entertainment that caters to both urban and rural Maharashtra. Colors Marathi is one of the market leaders that has ably balanced the content expectations of its viewers with the outreach opportunities for advertisers. I look forward to dial up the footprint of the brand across both these target audiences,” Aniket Joshi, Business Head, Colors Marathi, said.

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd is a house of brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on-air, online, on-ground, in-shop and through cinema.

