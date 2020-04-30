Viacom18 applauds India’s DTH and cable TV operators with #DilSeSalaam campaign

The campaign salutes DTH and Cable TV operators across India.

In the wake of a global pandemic, Viacom18 Media is paying a tribute to DTH and cable TV operators across India with their latest #DilSeSalaam campaign. The campaign salutes DTH and cable TV operators across India who continue to make efforts in ensuring that viewers are being entertained without interruption even during such unprecedented times. Conceptualised in partnership with Gozoop, the digital- first campaign is currently live on Viacom18’s social media channels.

#DilSeSalaam campaign is a 50 second video featuring Bharati Singh, Avika Gor, Rannvijay Singha, Gaelyn Mendonca, Meera Deosthale, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Smita Bansal, among others and carries a message. Actors from across Viacom18’s most popular shows have come forward to thank operators for their hard work and constant efforts during this time in keeping India entertained. Supporting the cable operators and DTH players, Viacom18 network also urged its viewers to move to digital payment options for payment of their cable and DTH bills with an on-air campaign.

Indiacast, the distribution arm for TV18 and Viacom18 has been working consistently with DTH and cable TV operators to ensure that the entertainment needs of India are being catered to amidst the lockdown. According to Anuj Gandhi Group CEO, Indiacast, since the pandemic outbreak and the lockdown was imposed, cable TV and DTH operators have been working relentlessly to ensure there is no disruption in TV viewing across the country. “We have seen TV viewership surge across India and this has been possible due to no disruption in the last mile delivery by DTH service providers and cable operators. #DilSeSalaam is our way of saying thank you to our cable and DTH operators for their constant effort and hard work during these tough times and for ensuring that our viewers aren’t missing out on their daily entertainment,” he added.

Leveraging the thought of being a network with a humane purpose, Viacom18 has remained emotionally connected with millions of its viewers and will continue to provide complete support during these difficult times. Viacom18 had previously launched #RahoGharPeSafe creating awareness around best practices during this period.

Read Also: WPP braces for bigger impact as COVID-19 drags March net sales down 7.9%

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook