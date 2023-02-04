Viacom18 acquires broadcast rights for inaugural season of the premier handball league

Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. announced that Viacom18 secured media rights for the inaugural season of the premier handball league (PHL). According to the company, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.

The premier handball heague will take place from 8th- 25th June 2023, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The international handball federation has recognised India as the next destination for Handball. Viacom18 will broadcast the league in India to amplify the efforts of bluesport entertainment pvt. ltd., handball association India, and south asian handball federation , said the company in a statement.

Speaking on the announcement, Abhinav Banthia, president, Bluesport, said, “India is growing exponentially as a sporting nationhe Premier Handball League was to help utilise the popularity of the sport by giving it a platform that will amplify sports traction in India. We are glad to onboard Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner, as we believe they will help us package this competition ingeniously so that this unique league becomes relatable for fans.”

The first season will see six teams go up against each other in a round-robin format consisting of 30 matches, followed by three knockout matches to determine the champion. The 33 matches will be spread over 18 days, and each team will have a minimum of 10 matches. Each squad will consist of 17 players, made up of 14 Indian players and three foreigners.

“The Premier Handball League will provide the much-needed push Indian Handball has needed for years. It will also help to direct the spotlight on Handball not only in India, but all of South Asia, which I am sure will help boost participation and popularity of the sport,” commented Dr. Anandeshwar Pandey, secretary general of the south asian handball federation.

Viacom18 recently acquired global television and digital rights to broadcast the women’s premier league (WPL) from season 2023 to 2027. They are also the digital broadcasters of the Indian premier league (IPL) for the same period. In addition, the network clocked historic numbers during the FIFA world cup Qatar 2022 as digital viewership went past TV in India for the first time for a global marquee sports event, with 32mn viewers tuned in to JioCinema on the final day of the FIFA world cup.

