Viacom18 acquires broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A

The league will air on the network’s OTT platform Voot, its broadcast channels as well as on Jio

Viacom18 has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A for the Indian subcontinent region for the next three seasons. The latest edition of Italian Serie A will kick off on August 21 at 10 PM IST. Matches will be available live across Voot, Viacom18’s TV channels and Jio. For Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, one of the core propositions of Viacom18 is the promise of variety in content. “Sports is a whitespace that we have been consciously experimenting with for some time now. The response to our initiatives, thus far, has been very encouraging,” he added.

The top four teams from the Italian Serie A league will qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, while the fifth ranked team will qualify for the Europa League group stage. As per the broadcaster, the league enjoys great affinity with football lovers in India. Ferzad Palia, head – SVOD and international business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures aims to grow the fan base of the league through a slew of initiatives.

Viacom18 has entered into a partnership with Infront, whom Italian Serie A has appointed to manage its international media rights for all platforms across Europe, Asia, Oceania, sub-Saharan Africa and Americas (excl. USA). This partnership is in line with the broadcaster’s plans to foray into sports segment as it comes after the network recently signed a multi-year partnerships for Spanish La Liga (football) and Abu Dhabi T10 League (cricket). “This is the start of what we hope will be a positive relationship between Infront and Viacom18. Serie A already has a significant resonance with Indian football fans and this will help us further grow the audience in the country. We believe this is the beginning of what we hope will be a promising future,” Amikam Kranz, vice president media sales and operations, Infront stated.

Read Also: Viacom18 bags TV and digital rights for Abu Dhabi T10 series

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook