Viacom 18 launches new Celio x Garfield collection

Viacom18 Products has partnered with Celio, a French menswear brand, to introduce an exclusive range of Garfield collection, thereby celebrating the 45th anniversary of the iconic cartoon character.



The brand-new Garfield x Celio collection includes an exclusive range of the ginger cat-inspired t-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, and shirts for men. The collection will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,599 across the latter’s website and retail chain, besides e-commerce platforms including Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Lifestyle, and Shoppers Stop.



“At Viacom18 Consumer Products, we foster fandoms by giving consumers unique opportunities to come closer to their favourite characters in a more tangible, memorable way. The Garfield franchise is a phenomenon in itself and on the anvil of its 45th anniversary, our collaboration with Celio makes for an exciting partnership.” said Sachin Puntambekar, business head, consumer products, Viacom18.

Created by cartoonist Jim Davis in 1978, the ironic tabby cat quickly became an international sensation, sparking a massive fan following over the years. Globally, the Garfield franchise boasts of animated series, big-screen adaptations, comics, collectibles, merchandise and more.

“Garfield has been one of the most iconic and loved characters of this generation, and rightfully so, courtesy of his wit. With this launch, we hope to bring about the memories of when we first watched the show. And what better way to binge on it again than while wearing some cool Garfield merch?” noted Satyen Momaya, CEO, Celio India.

With a price range of Rs. 1599 to Rs. 3499, the Garfield x Celio Collection is available across leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores, a statement from the company said.

