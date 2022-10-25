Vi rolls out its new campaign to showcase Vi Jobs & Education during the T20 World Cup

Telecommunications operator Vi has launched its latest campaign during the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup. Through the campaign, the brand aims to showcase Vi Jobs & Education as a one-stop solution for the Indian youth to find jobs, improve spoken English skills, and prepare for government exams. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy and is running on Disney+Hotstar. As per the company, the campaign positions itself as an enabler which empowers the youth to fulfil their career dreams and move ahead in life.

Vi’s offerings and solutions are uniquely curated to address the needs of its customers and help them thrive in this digital era, Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi, said. “Our approach of deeply integrated partnerships helps us curate differentiated and relevant solutions for our customers. Our new campaign highlights Vi’s Jobs & Education proposition and reinforces our commitment to enable our customers to unlock opportunities, gain a competitive edge and march ahead in life to meet their career aspirations.”

According to the company, the campaign comprises three television commercials (TVCs) that aim to highlight the company’s services including, access to unlimited learning material and mock tests for the preparation of government job exams, access to spoken English learning programme, and free priority access to India’s largest job listing platform.

