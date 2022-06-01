Vi rolls out its ad-tech platform Vi Ads

Telecom operator Vi, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its ad-tech platform – Vi Ads – an AI/ML driven ad-tech platform, that gives marketers a programmatic media buying platform that is ROI focused. “Digital revolution in India has led to innovation and significant growth in the ad-tech industry, thereby, also increasing the volume of investments in the industry. Generating content and programmatic media buying on customised platforms will be the new normal. As the Digital Adex juggernaut moves ahead unabated, Vi aims to participate as a major player in multibillion dollar Indian advertising industry,” the company said.

With our programmatic platform – Vi Ads, we will address two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today – authentic insights and enhanced reach, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said. “Firstly, it offers marketers the benefits of unique audience segments, interest groups and targeting parameters derived using Vi’s deep insights of our consumers built on opt-in data. Secondly, it allows advertisers to not only reach their chosen audiences over Vi’s own digital media like Vi App and Vi Movies and TV app, but also on external third party programmatic media and traditional channels of SMS and IVR calls. This is a simple, easy to use and highly efficient solution for marketers to effectively reach out to the right target group,” he added.

As per the company, Vi Ads will be media agnostic and empower marketers to engage with Vi users on external media channels and publisher partners of Vi Ads. Additionally, Vi Ads will offer a self-serve interface enabling marketers with full control of their campaigns from campaign set up, tracking campaign performance to driving campaign insights.

The Vi Ads Platform has been built in partnership with TorcAi, a global provider of audience infrastructure and programmatic solutions. For Rohit Verma, CEO, TorcAi Digital, this partnership, and the development of the Vi Ads platform, will enable Vi to connect their vast stores of customer insights with advertisers, and publishers, to deliver the right message, at the perfect time. “We look forward to a long relationship with Vi and welcome the opportunity to deliver world-class products and technologies that will continue to revolutionise the way data is used to better engage with consumers across an ever-evolving digital backdrop,” he added.

