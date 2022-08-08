Verve Media wins video creation mandate for True North

Mumbai-based integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media has won the video creation mandate for True North. Verve Media will be in charge of developing strategy-driven videos for True North’s social media accounts as part of the contract. The emphasis will be on the brand’s goal of portraying itself as a reliable partner with extensive experience throughout a variety of economic cycles.

“True North is one of India’s oldest homegrown private equity firms. We are confident that by focusing on a strategy-driven video approach, we will be able to position the brand for maximum impact,” Mayur Gole, co-founder, Verve Media, said.

True North claims to invest in mid-sized, profitable, India-centric businesses and transform them into world-class industry leaders that are predicated on a strong value system. The brand is a founding partner of the Global PE Alliance, an international network consisting of eight mid-market private equity firms.

“Being an alternate investment firm, we cater to a very different segment of the audience. Our focus is to celebrate the work and achievements of our partner companies and to also bring forward True North’s ethos of doing things ‘The Right Way.’ We look forward to working with Verve Media and creating powerful storytelling in form of videos,” Chirag Mistry, corporate communications lead, True North stated.

Verve Media claims to have been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients such as Rummy Circle, Zero Risque, Broker Network, HiCare, The International by Tunga, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others. Since its inception in 2016, Verve Media claims to have been reinventing digital marketing services. Verve Media offers a wide array of services ranging from visual communication, digital marketing to website development. The company aims to optimise the needs of its clientele with innovative ideas to create tailor-made solutions.

