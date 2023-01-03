scorecardresearch
Verve Media wins creative mandate for HealthScore

The agency will take care of creating brand awareness and strengthening the brand leadership of HealthScore

According to the company, it decided to work with Verve after long and thorough agency search.

Integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media has announced that it won the creative mandate for HealthScore. According to the company, the agency will take care of creating brand awareness and strengthening the brand leadership of HealthScore.

Verve Media believes to bring the company’s plans into action with its fresh strategies and creativity, Vinay Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, said. “Delivering impactful content and strengthening the brand’s presence are our ultimate goals. With this, we aim to put our best foot forward to grow the brand manifold,” he added.

Aș per the company, the agency tends to accelerate the brand’s social media growth to the next level with the purpose of showcasing strategic creative design and advertising, it claimed. The agency has catered to clients which include names such as Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 09:39:40 am