Verve Media bags digital mandate for Big Flex

Integrated marketing agency Verve Media has bagged the digital duties for Big Flex, a sports nutrition and nutraceuticals brand. The agency will drive the overall digital marketing growth for Big Flex with a focus on SEO, social media marketing, and web development.

“For a brand whose target audience is constantly exploring the digital landscape to get the best products to achieve their fitness goal, it is essential to have a strong and uniform presence across platforms. We will strive to boost Big Flex’s visibility and build top-of-mind recall among customers through a strategic and consumer-focused approach,” Saad Merchant, co-founder, Verve Media said.

With Verve Media onboard, Big Flex plans to explore new avenues of effective online presence, and use the platform to create a community that wants to unlock their performance potential with the power of health supplements.

“Big Flex understands the requirement of its customers and aims at providing products with good quality and effective ingredients backed by research and state-of-the-art technology. Considering the capabilities of Verve Media we decided to partner with them for our digital needs and market positioning,” Prakash Sharma, director, Big Flex, stated.

Verve Media provides creative and research-backed, 360-degree digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients such as HiCare, Rummy Circle, The International by Tunga, Zero Risque, and NABFOUNDATION, among others.

