Vegandukan raises $3,25,000 in seed funding

Vegandukan has raised $3,25,000 in seed funding from Sunlight Capital Holdings LLC. As per the company, the funding will be used to create a better user experience for shopping and market growth. “The brand is now focused on further enhancing the three main areas of business — providing a rich shopping experience, an efficient supply chain, and broader choices,” it added.

We are bullish on sustainability and tech-driven businesses, Shyam Patel, Sunlight Capital Holdings, said. “The market for plant-based dairy and meat has grown 20% year-on-year, and in the next ten years, this can lead to an Rs 8,000-13,000 crore market. As a result, this is a step in the right direction that will amplify India’s vegan market. Lastly, our goal is to become the one-stop-shop for all plant-based needs,” he added.

For Sagar N Mehta, founder, Vegandukan, the company’s short and long term plan is to make vegan food and products as available as the traditional products. “Our efforts are to simplify choosing an animal dependence free life, and as a society, we can move there faster when it’s convenient,” he stated.

In the next five years, Vegandukan aims to create a bigger catalogue of cruelty-free products and efficient delivery capacities. The brand has a collection of such products, and the objective is also to become the leader for the vegan lifestyle with various partner brands in India. Additionally, the brand plans to accelerate the growth of vegan products under its own brand, ‘ULTX,’ which includes a plant-based whitener, curd kit, and kids’ protein nutritions. Plant-based nutrition consultation service is also in the pipeline for the company.

Vegandukan is an online centre for vegan foods and accessories. Founded by Sagar N Mehta, in 2019, Vegandukan is based in Bangalore and delivers across India.

