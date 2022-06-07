Beauty and personal care appliances brand Vega plans to expand its offline retail presence with the addition of 8,000-10,000 stores by the end of this fiscal, Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, Vega, told BrandWagon Online. This is believed to be in line with the brand’s aim to be present across tier 2 cities and beyond. “With the shift in consumer focus towards daily personal grooming and styling, beyond just occasion led consumption, we have seen a huge potential in personal care appliances range. Our focus this fiscal will be on growing the men’s category,” she added. The company has a presence across 40,000 retail outlets currently.

The brand also aims to expand its product range under three categories such as beauty accessories, men’s grooming as well as personal care. It plans to launch close to 90 products in FY23. “The pandemic has brought about a significant shift in the manner people consume beauty and wellness products and services. It has inculcated an increased level of consciousness and inclination towards do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions due to hygiene and social distancing issues. The new launches aim to upskill the users towards self styled solutions,” she stated.

Over the last three years, the brand claims to have expanded its presence on e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Purplle, Trell, Ajio, Tata Cliq, among others. It aims to continue to expand its reach on quick commerce sites such as Blinkit, bigbasket, among others. Besides these, the brand is available across modern trade stores such as Metro Cash & Carry, JioMart, Vijay Sales, among others. Vega claims that tier 2 and tier 3 cities have been the leading ground for its online sales, accounting for about 54% of the overall online business last fiscal. “We aim to strengthen our presence in tier 3 cities across the country where people aspire for better quality and stronger value proposition, through a multi-channel strategy,” Singhal said.

As for marketing, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have seen an increase in marketing spends in FY23. This is followed by TV, OTT, and social media platforms. “To leverage higher mindshare of consumers via video content, we have invested in Vega creative lab, our inhouse studio as one of our new initiatives this year. In order to drive engagement and brand advocacy, we will further focus on influencer marketing and social commerce as one of the key pillars of our digital strategy,” Singhal elaborated.

Furthermore, it aims to launch an above-the-line (ATL) campaign with brand ambassador cricketer Rohit Sharma, in order to promote the men’s range. As for retail consumers, it plans to initiate in-store activations and live demos to augment user experience and boost retailers’ recommendations. For Vega, the aim is to capture consumers across different touchpoints.

