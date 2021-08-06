VEGA launches new campaigns featuring Ananya Panday

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign highlights the product features of the 3 in 1 hair styler and the assortment of hair brushes

Personal and beauty care brand VEGA has launched new campaigns promoting their 3 in 1 hair styler under personal care appliances category and hair brushes under beauty care accessories range, featuring their brand ambassador Ananya Panday. The campaigns will run across digital mediums such as YouTube, social media, ecommerce, and OTT platforms.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign highlights the product features of the 3 in 1 hair styler and the assortment of hair brushes. The VEGA 3-in-1 hair styler film shows Ananya Panday styling her hair and showing three distinctly different styles, straight, crimped, and curled with the help of the hair styler. The film drives home the point that the hair styler lets users switch between three different styles and helps the consumers achieve their hairstyling goals. While, the hair brush campaign shows Panday addressing daily hair brushing, grooming and styling needs along with showcasing the different types of hair brushes that suit an individual hair care needs the best.

VEGA takes pride in being the pioneer of at-home styling products, and our consistent approach of making our consumers self-reliant demarcates us, Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, VEGA Industries Private Limited said. “Strengthening our equity further, we are launching fresh new commercials for 3 in 1 hair styler and hair brushes that are youth centric and intend to deseasonalise our brand so the Gen Z and millennials, experience the joy of hairstyling along with the notion of hair care,” Singhal added further.

“Vega as a brand is redefining the at-home styling in India. Our campaign highlights the fact that Vega products are not just for everyday hair care and styling but these are products that let everyone, whether a man or a woman, truly love their hair. And who better than Ananya Panday who is a style icon herself to share this message,” Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, added.

