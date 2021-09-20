Vedix ropes in Kunal Kapoor for its digital marketing campaign

Kapoor will promote Vedix hair care range across digital platforms

Ayurvedic beauty brand Vedix has roped in actor Kunal Kapoor for its new digital marketing campaign that goes live today. The campaign is designed to promote its hair care range of products. With its first Bollywood collaboration, the brand wants to increase its reach among male users. Kapoor will promote Vedix hair care range across digital platforms as a part of this collaboration. According to Jatin Gujrati, business head, Vedix, balding is a common phenomenon, especially among men.

“Richly crafted ayurveda solutions which are customised for every customer can help them manage hair loss and also generate new hair growth. We are excited to begin this partnership with Kunal Kapoor who is confident in his skin and lights up screens every time he comes on. Vedix too brings the same effect on its customers. Vedix believes we are the true inheritors of the 5000 year old tried and tested Ancient Indian Heritage of Ayurveda and bring it to our customers in India and globally in a Modern Avatar,” Gujrati added.

Vedix, launched in 2018, claims to service close to one lakh new customers every month with a repeat ratio of 65% double the industry average. Moreover, it claims to help over one million customers till date manage their skin and hair problems through its D2C channel Vedix.com. It has also recently launched its range on marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra, and Tata Cliq. While it has a run rate of Rs 160 crore, it aims to generate Rs 500 crore revenue by 2025, the company said.

The brand is working on a new range of products which will be launched soon. With its customised solutions, Vedix intends to break the vicious cycle of trial and error that leads to unsatisfactory results.

