Vedix ropes in actor Avika Gor for its new digital campaign

The brand aims to reach Rs 500 crore in revenue in the next two years

Ayurvedic beauty brand Vedix has roped in actor Avika Gor to launch a digital campaign for promoting its haircare range. The campaign will be promoted across the brand’s social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms starting Monday. “With Vedix, we are bringing, trueness of 5,000 years old Ayurveda in a contemporary form. Ayurveda teaches us to customise as per individual needs. We have successfully helped lakhs of customers to break the constant trial and error cycle by providing them high efficacy products that work,” Jatin Gujrati, business head, Vedix, said.

“Work stress, long working hours leave all of us with almost no time to care for our hair and skin. Vedix was born to help our upwardly mobile customers to arrest their hair and skin concerns without worrying about side effects which are often caused with the repeated use of chemical base cosmetics,” Gujrati added.

Vedix claims to have an accounting rate of return (ARR) of Rs 160 crore. It aims to reach Rs 500 crore in revenue in the next two years, the brand claimed. It recently launched few new products to strengthen its focus across three major categories – hair, face and oral market segment. As the brand is working on providing customised Ayurvedic solutions in the lifestyle and wellness segment, it wants to break the vicious cycle of trial and error that leads to unsatisfactory results, Vedix said.

In September, the brand roped in actor Kunal Kapoor for its digital marketing campaign. The earlier campaign was also designed to promote its hair care range of products. With its first Bollywood collaboration, the brand wanted to increase its reach among male users.

