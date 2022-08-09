Vedantu and Isobar India launch ‘Project Stream School’ in rural India

Vedantu has joined hands with creative agency Isobar India to launch ‘Project Stream School’. Stream School is an aggregator device that combines all of the weak signals in a given area into one powerful Hyperspot. Students in remote areas can connect their devices to the Hyperspot and experience uninterrupted learning offered by Vedantu’s teachers.

With Project Stream School, under our Help India Learn Initiative, we are confident that many more children can take a step towards learning with our inspiring teachers and interactive platform to achieve their dreams, Pulkit Jain, head of product and co-founder, Vedantu said. “Because, when quality education reaches them, they can reach for the stars with one book at a time,” he added further.

According to the company, in India, 65% of the children study in rural schools, and 95% of them struggle to achieve their dreams as they don’t have access to the best teachers and quality education. While 60% of students do not have internet access in India, the digital divide continues to pose teaching and learning challenges for this significant portion.

“The digital divide is still a challenge in remote teaching and learning. It is so deep-rooted that it has cast doubt on the quality of education provided to the students. Education is a basic human right, not a luxury. Hence, every student in every corner of the nation must receive the best quality,” Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group added.

Currently, the initiative is live in Simsa, Himachal Pradesh. As per the company, Stream School has benefitted over 28 students in Simsa. A survey further reveals that these students have experienced a 32% increase in their overall understanding of subjects after streaming around 767 hours of Vedantu’s content and teachers through Stream School, it added.

“If a single student has the power to unlock the unearthed potential of a country, then we’ve taken it upon ourselves to create an army of such students with the help of Project Stream School. An army that can steer the country’s development for years to come and make it a world leader, in terms of quality education,” Aalap Desai, CCO, Isobar India and Taproot Dentsu, explained.

Also Read: Gulf Oil rolls out a brand film titled Vachan Suraksha ka

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook