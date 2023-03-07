Vedanta Sesa Goa launches #IronLadiesIndia digital campaign

In line with Vedanta’s commitment to equality, diversity, inclusion at the workplace, and women empowerment as a whole, Vedanta Sesa Goa has launched a campaign #IronLadiesIndia on International Women’s Day to highlight the contribution of women in the society and to felicitate them for their exemplary achievements.

As per the company, the objective of this year’s #IronLadiesIndia campaign is to use its platform to promote women from society, who have become an inspiration for others by pushing the boundaries and thereby instill confidence in women around the country.

The company has launched the campaign on its digital and numerous communication platforms that demonstrates the achievements of women from the community and Vedanta Sesa Goa. Videos of Vedanta Sesa Goa employees and community women achievers highlighting their journeys, were shared on social media and through other communication platforms.

Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa Business, Vedanta Limited, said, ” Every day is ‘Women’s Day’ as they are an integral part of our lives. At Vedanta, we strive to inculcate an inclusive culture and values through various initiatives that acknowledge diversity in all its forms. I firmly believe that promoting gender equality and empowering women is essential for the holistic development of our nation.”

Richa Dubey, CHRO- Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited said “Today, we are celebrating the Iron will of the Women on ‘International Women’s Day’. Women are breaking the barriers, challenging the norms and leading the way forward, towards a more equitable world. At Sesa Goa, we are committed to creating a workplace that is diverse, inclusive and equitable in all its forms.”

