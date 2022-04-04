Vector Brand Solutions named as the brand and communication agency for TVS Eurogrip

TVS Eurogrip has awarded its brand and communications mandate to Mumbai based brand and communications consultancy, Vector Brand Solutions. The agency’s appointment is in line with the company’s aim to strengthen its brand strategy and communications. Vector Brand Solutions previously worked on the ‘tyres for a country full of turns’ campaign for the company.

With our new partnership with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings in place to catapult our brand salience, we look forward to partnering with the agency on strengthening the brand, Madhavan P, executive vice president, sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra, said. “The journey since the launch of our brand TVS Eurogrip has been an exciting one. On the distribution front, we have been steadily penetrating and growing market share. In collaboration with our Europe product development centre, we now have a best-in-category range of quality tyres that cater to the needs of the new age millennial rider. We have already successfully worked with the team at Vector to create a differentiated brand communication and we look forward to turning this into a long-term partnership. Team Vector’s all-round capabilities fit well with our value of delivering consistent high performance,” he added further on the association.

“Our working relationship with the team at TVS Eurogrip has been spectacular and we are looking forward to working with them long term – building the brand, and growing the business. We believe in TVS Eurogrip’s desire to become the market leader in terms of both performance and experience; and we will bring to bear all that we have, to fulfill their ambition, which hereon is ours too,” Joseph George, founder and CMD, Vector Brand Solutions, stated.

