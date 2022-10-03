Vector Brand Solutions appoints Mark Mcdonald as chief creative officer

Quotient Ventures has appointed Mark McDonald as the new chief creative officer of Mumbai based Vector Brand Solutions – a brand-first digital agency which provides full funnel solutioning to brands who conduct their businesses online. McDonald joins from Digitas where he was heading the creative function for almost seven years.

Mark McDonald brings on board proficiency in brand building along with expertise and experience in digital marketing, Joseph (Joe) George, founder and CMD, Quotient Ventures, said. “Our road map in terms of how and what we have set out to do is clear; and I am glad that McDonald and I are 100% aligned on it,” he added.

McDonald has worked in India, Singapore, and Australia with various multi-national and local brands such as Viacom 18, Nivea, Puma, Mondelēz, Jeep, DBS Bank, Nestle, Amazon, Budweiser, Unilever, Boat Lifestyles, TataCliq, and Hotstar. McDonald has extensive experience with data and technology-driven creative, content and experiences. “Vector’s passionate views and perspectives on what agencies could and should be doing for online brands is exactly what convinced me to be part of this journey. It plays to my beliefs, my interests, and my strengths; all of which I believe are required for brands trying to succeed in today’s digital ecosystem,” Mark Macdonald, chief creative officer, Vector Brand Solutions, stated.

Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions are subsidiaries of Quotient Ventures. While Vector is a brand-first and through-the-funnel digital agency, Tilt is a contemporary brand and communications consultancy.

