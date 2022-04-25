VDO.AI ropes in Akshay Chaturvedi as the chief business officer, supply

VDO.AI has appointed Akshay Chaturvedi as the chief business officer, supply. The appointment is in line with the company’s aim to strengthen its capabilities by building the publisher vertical, globally. In his new role, Chaturvedi will oversee video-led engagement and revenue maximisation for publishers across the world. He will leverage his skills that span across strategy, product, and business leadership, especially in the digital domain, to contribute in building publisher connect, over newer geographies, beyond India.

For Amitt Sharma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), VDO.AI, these are very exciting times for the ad tech landscape around the globe and having established its footprint in India, the company wants to offer its monetisation solutions overseas, as well. “We are confident that Chaturvedi will leverage his domain expertise and entrepreneurial skills to not only help the publishers unlock higher engagement rates with premium advertisers and incremental revenues but also reimagine the entire digital advertising gamut, globally,” he stated.

Chaturvedi has assumed the role of a business leader with a track record for over two decades, sprawling across inception, revolutionising, and scaling up brands and businesses. He has been leading the growth trajectory for digital products and has contributed extensively to the evolution of the consumer internet space in India. His previous roles include being a part of vice chairman’s corporate strategy team at Times of India group, founder member of Gaana.com, and business head for ZigWheels.com at Times Internet. His past four years were dedicated to being an entrepreneur running a full stack boutique digital services company that worked with marquee Indian and global organisations. In addition, he also dabbled as a strategy consultant and startup coach.

The increased adoption of CTV/OTT as well as the visible shift of interest towards web solutions creates a blue-ocean opportunity across the globe, Chaturvedi, said. “Publishers today are increasingly seeking immersive, engagement-led experiences, and seamless omni-channel integration, driven by responsive content and VDO.AI has been at the forefront of offering all these services. VDO.AI is poised to scale its momentum and I am looking forward to joining the team at this juncture of growth,” he added.

