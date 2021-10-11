Vasudha Misra named regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas

Misra joins Lowe Lintas from BBH India where she worked as executive creative director

Lowe Lintas has announced the appointment of Vasudha Misra as its regional creative officer. Misra joins Lowe Lintas from BBH India where she worked as executive creative director on brands such as Tinder, VIVO, FabHotels, Havells RO Water Purifiers, Havells Lights, OkCupid, Heinz India and Indonesia. In her new role, she will work on the brands from the agency’s Delhi office. The appointment is effective immediately.

“Vasudha and Lowe Lintas were simply meant to be. Over the years, she has built a body of work that would sit perfectly in a Lowe Lintas greatest hits reel – strategically powerful, creatively brilliant. With a cool, new-age edge. Borrowing a line from one of her campaigns, I’d say this really feels like the start of something epic,” Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas, said.

Vasudha, a Mass Communications graduate, started her advertising career with FCB Ulka. Over the past 19 years, she has worked on several brand campaigns, including the launch of the first few dotcom brands of the country such as Naukri, Jeevansathi and 99acres and was responsible for the work done on one of the most maverick telecom brands, Tata Docomo. Her work on Havells’ Paani se panga mat lo became popular locally while, Tinder – Start Something Epic, was talked about widely in India and across the globe. At Lowe Lintas, she will be responsible for driving the agency’s creative output and providing creative direction to the team.

“I am very excited to be a part of Lowe Lintas. Over the years, I have watched several iconic campaigns that Lowe has done, with great admiration. And I look forward to helping Prateek take this incredible legacy forward,” Misra stated in her new role.

